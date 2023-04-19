Leicester City v Wolves: Pick of the stats

Raul Jimenez

  • Leicester are the only side without a clean sheet since the resumption of the Premier League after the World Cup, having kept a shutout in five of their six matches before the break.

  • Wolves are yet to score in five Premier League matches at Leicester - only Birmingham City have visited a side more without scoring in the competition (seven, against Manchester United).

  • Jamie Vardy has scored three goals in his past four league games against Wolves. His only league goal so far this season was in the Foxes' 4-0 win in the reverse fixture.