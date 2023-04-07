England winger Bukayo Saka is available after illness, having been on the bench against Leeds United.

Arteta was coy about other injury news, adding that one injured player may be able to train on Saturday "but we'll have to see". Defender William Saliba is one of the players who has been on the injury list.

The Gunners haven't beaten Liverpool at Anfield since 2012, a game Arteta played in. The Spaniard said: "It's a chance to go to Anfield and do something we haven't done for many years. We are capable of winning. We will have to be at our very best. We will have to be better than last year for sure. It's an incredible experience to play there."

He said Arsenal must embrace the pressure of the title race: "We do enjoy it. We have to and we need to embrace the moment and go for it with enthusiasm and positivity. We have a big opportunity to go to Anfield and do something we haven't done for a while."

Arteta said there are no problems between him and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after things got heated on the touchline at Anfield last season. "That's football. We hug each other and move on. I have full respect and admiration for what they have done. I reacted that day to defend our players and that is it. I have full respect for him and the coaching staff at Liverpool. I reacted that day, I don't like seeing me like that."