St Johnstone v Ross County: Team news

St Johnstone midfielders Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips are injury doubts.

Striker Chris Kane, midfielder Charlie Gilmour and full-back Callum Booth are closing in on fitness, but defender Andy Considine is suspended after being sent off last weekend and forward Nicky Clark remains sidelined.

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan ruptured an ACL in last weekend's match against Celtic and is out until next season.

Winger Gwion Edwards will have a late fitness assessment and, while Yan Dhanda is out of the protective boot following his foot injury, the striker remains on the sidelines.

Ben Purrington and Ben Paton remain long-term absentees.