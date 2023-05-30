M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Season rating: 1/10. Not sure how I can score it any higher. I’ve said previously that once can be classed as an anomaly. Twice is a habit. We were incredibly lucky that there were three worse sides than us this season.

Best player: The season was almost split into two halves. Strong performances from James Tarkowski and Conor Coady early on. Once Sean Dyche came in, Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman and Abdoulaye Doucoure were the standouts.

Jordan Pickford was his usual consistent self and his maturity was key to this. He made important saves at important times - none more so than that penalty save against Leicester City. For that alone, he gets the nod over the others.

Best away fans: Everton fans when we travel. There’s a lot of false noise around certain sides and their great away following. Don’t think any shone at Goodison, so we’ll take that award.

Happy with your manager? Dyche was tasked with saving us and he did. He deserves immense credit for that. Injuries to key players, an unbalanced squad and not being supported in the January transfer window can’t be ignored. He deserves to stay on and to be given the opportunity to build a solid side.

What needs to improve for next season? Where do I start? The important thing is the board is replaced and new investment comes in. Both appear to be close, but you never know with Everton. The manager also needs to be backed. There aren’t many players we would be devastated to lose and Dyche has got a clean slate going into the summer.

Best performance: Easiest question of the lot. Brighton 1-5 Everton. A dagger to the heart of both Leeds United and Leicester City.

Player you would most like to sign: Not even thought about potential signings given we weren’t sure what league we’d be in. One things for sure, a centre-forward or two is top of the list. Step forward Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City.

Any other business: It is absolutely imperative this summer is used to press the reset button both on and off the pitch. Boardroom changes are a must. Players who do not want to be here need moving on, and we all need to start the process of recovering from two horrendous seasons.