'Arsenal's defence is better this year - none of them are getting a mention'

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown believes Arsenal's back line are not getting enough credit this season.

There were a number of wins for Gunners players at this year's London Football awards, but none for any of their defenders.

Mikel Arteta won the Manager of the Year award, Aaron Ramsdale was named Goalkeeper of the Year and there were also wins for Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Brown told BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast: "I would always argue there are very few representatives in terms of defenders.

"I think one of the biggest things for Arsenal this season was games that they may have lost last year or drawn, this defence is better.

"Ben White can go right-back, he can go sitting in central midfield if he wants, he can play in a three, he can play in a four, he can drive out with the ball. Not a mention of him.

"[William] Saliba went out on loan and came back a different player. He’s got pace, he’s got energy, he’s got strength. None of them are getting a mention."

