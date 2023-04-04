Manchester United 'have gone backwards'

Manchester United have "regressed" since their Carabao Cup victory in February.

That is the view of the Manchester United fan Michala Hulme, who was speaking on BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast following the Reds' defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

"I just can't quite put my finger on what's gone wrong. It has been an anti-climax after the run we were on," said Hulme.

"Are they just knackered? Is it because we're in so many competitions this year and we just haven't got the squad depth? Or are they just not good enough?"

All the talk following United's first trophy win in six years was around the progress they had made under Ten Hag, but following a run of three Premier League games without a win or a goal, that progress is being questioned.

"We've still got players in there who we argued for most of last season that they just weren't good enough," said Hulme.

"We thought Ten Hag had changed them in to players that were doing a job for us and now they're just not.

"Where I'm sat now, if you'd asked me a few weeks ago about top four I would have said it's guaranteed, now I just don't know."

United now sit fifth in the league behind Tottenham and Newcastle on goal difference, with eleven games left to play and next come up against the Brentford side they lost 4-0 to in August.

"I always think the [Carabao] cup is a good springboard for the rest of the season, but we seem to have regressed," Hulme added.

"We've not used it like other teams over the years to go on and win something else, we've gone backwards.

"We haven't been playing well, we have been scraping results and now we've been caught out."

