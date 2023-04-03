Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Rangers eased by Dundee United at Ibrox.

Here's what you had to say:

Ronnie: 18 wins, one draw and one defeat for Beale now - impressive stats. Yesterday we were sluggish against a poor United side, but we got the job done without ever being in danger. Alfredo looks fitter he just needs goals. Tillman is class & Cantwell gives you 100%. We play better away from Ibrox for some reason, and hopefully that's a good sign for next weekend.