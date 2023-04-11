Leicester's managerial situation has been a "bit of a mess" but fans need to "get behind" Dean Smith, Craig Shakespeare and John Terry according to former Foxes winger Matt Piper.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast following the news of Smith's appointment, he said: "It's not good enough for a Premier League club who up until 18 months, two years ago, we were all talking about being one of the best run clubs in the world.

"As a fan base we need to get behind this trio and all of come together and fight together to try and stay in the Premier League.

"They have got to get to work as quickly as possible, they've got to be in there this morning smiles on faces, high fiving people.

"Now's not this time to feel sorry for yourself, that isn't going to get us out of this. It looks like the players have felt that, it has had that air around it and in the last six or seven weeks there's been that 'we'll be fine' mentality when it's not the case," added Piper.

Leicester sit 19th in the league table, two points off safety and with eight games remaining to save themselves from relegation.

When asked what the top of Smith's to-do list would be, the former winger said: "Raise confidence levels. They've dropped off a cliff in the last two games.

"They need to get the place bouncing again and that starts on the training ground with the players and you want that to spread to the stadiums.

"He has to be front footed, he has to be confident, he has to show the players that and the crowd that, because we need someone who is going to unite us in the last eight games.

"We need to come together, believe in him for these last eight games and hopefully he is the man that can keep us in the Premier League."

