Southampton manager Ruben Selles says he agrees with comments from James Ward-Prowse on the confusion caused by different manager ideas this season.

Ward-Prowse has said, external that changes this season have not helped the team in situations like defending set plays.

When asked about this in his pre-match news conference, Selles said: "That has been one of our keys, that we will recover some of the principles that were there in the previous season for the team and especially in the defensive moment that we introduced some bits in possession.

"I agree with James it has been difficult with different ideas. But not only for Southampton, when you change too much, it's difficult to create that relationship and those habits for the players."

Selles was appointed until the end of the season following the dismissal of Nathan Jones, who had taken over in November after the sacking of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Spaniard understands the difficulties this has created for the team and the need to build relationships now until the end of the season if they are to have a chance of avoiding relegation.

"So we just need to keep working, keep evaluating, get a better relationship with that and then keep fighting for that connection or that click, keep fighting for a better solution," Selles added.

"I agree with the fact that it is not easy, but it is what it is and we need to go with that and get the very best of it."