Harry Wilson says Neco Williams showed "great courage" and "bravery" after it was revealed the Nottingham Forest full-back had played in Wales' opening World Cup game one day after being told his grandfather had died.

Williams, who was substituted in the second half of the 1-1 draw against the USA in Doha, was in tears at the end of the game.

"Necs [Neco] showed great courage and bravery to play," Fulham midfielder Wilson said.

"To put in the performance he did, I thought he was fantastic.

"The lads got around him and tried to make him feel as comfortable as possible."