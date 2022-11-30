Rangers midfielder John ﻿Lundstram is excited to work with Michael Beale again and hopes the new manager's fresh ideas can reignite the club's title challenge.

"The gaffer was a great coach with me when I first came in under Steven [Gerrard]," Lundstram told Rangers TV.

"To be working with him again is great because we know how good he is as a coach, and how well he gets his point across - he's so good at communicating."

Lundstram also paid tribute to Beale's predecessor Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"﻿Also, massive thanks to Gio and the staff," he said. "I have huge respect for Gio, he took us on some great memories for everyone associated with the club.

"The staff as well were some really good people, so thanks to them."

L﻿undstram is firmly focused on trying to cut Celtic's nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership when the action resumes after the World Cup break.

“We just need to take on board all the gaffer's new ideas and try to integrate the new style," he said.

“The league is the main focus and we really need to try and close the gap, that is the main aim. We fell behind and we are under no illusions it is going to be tough to get the nine points back but it's football, it is not impossible."