A﻿lexis Mac Allister has emphasised how settled he is at Brighton as he jets off for the World Cup with Argentina.

T﻿he midfielder has excelled this season in Albion's rise into the top seven, scoring their final goal before the World Cup break, and also signed a new contract last month.

H﻿e told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast that he's very grateful to the club for their backing.

"﻿Of course I'm really happy here and it's amazing to extend my contract," he said. "I enjoy every day here and I'm very grateful to the club who gave me the opportunity to come to England and play in the Premier League.

"﻿I think it's a good deal for both the club and for me."

T﻿he 23-year-old acknowledges he trod an unusual path in coming straight from the Argentine Primera Division to the Premier League but says it has helped him become a better player.

"﻿There are not many examples of players coming straight from Argentina without going to a league that is physically not as strong as the Premier League," he said.

"﻿My first year I was perhaps not at the level but I kept going, kept training and doing my best and it has helped me become an important player."

W﻿hat is Mac Allister looking forward to about the World Cup?

A﻿nd what is the assessment of Roberto de Zerbi's start as Brighton manager?

