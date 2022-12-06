F﻿ormer Leicester winger Matt Piper says James Maddison is in the peak of his career and deserves to play at the World Cup.

I﻿n games against Wales and Senegal when England were comfortably ahead, Piper believes Gareth Southgate should have given Maddison some minutes.

He told the When You're Smiling podcast: "I don’t think Southgate is being cruel, but it is a cruel situation for Maddison.

"Lighting the Premier League up for the last 18 months, the stats, the goals, the assists, the free-kicks. The best that the country has to offer, he is at the top of that list.

"You see the pictures coming out with the face paint on when he was a kid and that it was always his dream to play for his country.

"World Cups come around in moments of a player's career. Some get chance to go to the World Cup when they are slightly past their best or not in great form. Maddison is in the most perfect position that he might ever be in.

"He’s 26, when the next one comes around he might be past his peak. This is prime, peak Maddison right now, playing the best football of his career and a World Cup lands in that spectrum. It’s perfect for him and he gets out there and is yet to grace the grass. He will definitely look back on this and think ‘wow, I wish I had got that opportunity to play.'"

