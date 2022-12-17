Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone: Reaction

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I really enjoyed the way we played the first half.

"The sending off gives momentum to St Johnstone and gives them the chance to come at us. I thought we were going to see the game out. It was waves of pressure and it took its toll.

"We shot ourselves in the foot with the sending off. There are about five players who could have done something differently in that move for that not to have got to the point where Jack Baldwin's with Stevie May [and committing the foul]."