Sutton's prediction: 2-0

I like the way Leicester play and it was working very well against Liverpool until Wout Faes scored those two incredible own goals, which was a bizarre way to lose a game.

Fulham, in contrast, were arguably a bit lucky to beat struggling Southampton last time out and I thought Marco Silva's side were pretty ordinary - if they play like that again here, Leicester will win comfortably.

Cian's prediction: 1-2

