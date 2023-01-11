Aston Villa v Leeds United: Head-to-head stats

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past four Premier League games against Leeds United (W2 D2), keeping three clean sheets in this run.

Leeds have lost just one of their past six Premier League away games against Aston Villa (W3 D2), going down 2-0 in February 2004.

Villa scored seven goals in 11 league matches under Steven Gerrard this season, at an average of 0.6 per game. Since his departure, the Villans are averaging 1.9 goals per game in the Premier League (13 in seven matches).