Leicester have to be "very careful" with their transfer spending this month despite an obvious need for new players, says former Foxes academy product and ex-Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough.

Brendan Rodgers says the club is "working very hard behind the scenes to bring in the type of players we want" and that fans "know and can probably see the team needs reinforcing".

"You can see his frustration that he was only able to bring in one outfield player in the summer," Baraclough told the When You're Smiling podcast.

"January is a tough, tough window to bring players in. Clubs are over-inflating prices, players are never sure if they want to come mid-season or not and you have to pay over the odds for them. Leicester, being in the position we are led to believe they are in, have to be very careful what they spend.

"Trying to bring players in during January is a thankless task. You might want five or six players in but you’ve almost got to think, if I get two or three of them, I’ve got to be happy with that.

"The majority of your work is going to be done in the summer. You’re not going to get all the targets you pinpoint, and quite often those targets have moved on. You have to constantly change and the recruitment team has to be on top of their game.

"But, in general, Leicester City have done very well in the transfer market and I don’t think people can be too harsh on them for that.”

