A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Leeds United have spent more in this winter window than every other combined.

The previous January record came during Andrea Radrizzani's first season in charge of the Whites. Yosuke Ideguchi, Laurens de Bock, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts were brought in for a total of £9m.

The Max Wober transfer eclipsed that by itself.

And, while Georginio Rutter broke the club record, the Weston McKennie loan has proved the pull of the USA connection United have built.

Diogo Monteiro – captain of various Portugal youth teams – is a young player with a high ceiling. The club will hope Monteiro is ready to step up if needed.

The only outgoings seem to be Diego Llorente and Joe Gelhardt. Llorente was very poor when Leeds conceded five against Brentford earlier in the season. With Wober on the pitch against the Bees at Elland Road, the London club didn't even register a shot on target.

It all looks like good business.

The statement £46m spent this January will be mostly paid by 49ers Enterprises – the company set to take full control of the club by the end of this year.

If this is their benchmark, the future could be exciting for the Peacocks.