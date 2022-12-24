For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

It's hard to remember what most teams did in their last games before the World Cup, but I have not forgotten Brentford's stunning win at Manchester City, with Ivan Toney scoring twice.

Toney, who didn't make it into the England squad, will be looking to pick up where he left off while Tottenham will be hoping Harry Kane hits the ground running after his return from Qatar.

Spurs have got Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski fit again, which will help, but Richarlison is out injured for a few weeks and they are going to miss him.

I'd love to say this will be a thriller to bring back Premier League football with a bang, but my gut feeling is it might actually be a slightly underwhelming draw.

Chesney's prediction: 1-3