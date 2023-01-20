Wolves v Manchester City: Head-to-head stats

Since losing both Premier League games against Wolves in 2019-20, Manchester City have won their last five in a row against them, scoring 16 goals and conceding just three.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have received more red cards against Manchester City than they have against any other opponent in the competition (three), accounting for 33% of their total reds in that time (three of nine in total). Nathan Collins was dismissed in the reverse fixture at Molineux this season.

Wolves have won two of their four Premier League games under Julen Lopetegui (drawn one, lost one), as many as they had won in their previous 22 before his arrival (drawn six, lost 14). They are looking to win back-to-back league matches for the first time since March 2022.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in nine goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Wolves, scoring five and assisting four. However, all of these goal involvements have come away from home.