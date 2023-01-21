Analysis: Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

As of Saturday afternoon, only Premier League leaders Arsenal had collected as many Premier League points as Aston Villa (16) since Unai Emery’s appointment last October.

The visitors were crisp in possession at St Mary’s but survived a let-off either side of half-time, as goals from Che Adams and James Ward-Prowse were both disallowed.

They were deserved victors overall, however, securing a third straight away league win under the former Arsenal, Sevilla and Villarreal boss when Ollie Watkins headed Douglas Luiz’s cross into the bottom corner with 13 minutes remaining.

Watkins has been involved in 40 Premier League goals for Villa since he joined the club in 2020 - over twice as many as any other player.