Everton v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Everton have won three of their past four Premier League games against Arsenal, as many as they had in their previous 26 (D7 L16).

Arsenal have won 99 of their 202 league games against Everton (D43 L60) and could become the first team in English league history to register 100 victories against one opponent.

Everton are winless in eight Premier League games (D2 L6), last having a longer such run between August and October 1994 (12). They've lost their past four home league games - only once before have they suffered more consecutive defeats on home soil (seven between April and September 1958).