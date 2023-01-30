Alexis Sanchez – (Arsenal to Manchester United)

Year signed: 2018

Fee paid: Swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Year left: 2020 (to Inter Milan)

Alexis Sanchez was given the number seven shirt, and was famously announced on the club's Twitter account with him playing 'Glory, Glory Man United' on a piano.

Despite scoring on his home debut, the Chile international forward completely failed to recapture the form he showed so often during his time with the Gunners. He played 45 games for United, scoring just five goals and winning no silverware.

