Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

There’s only one United in the Premier League title race… and it isn’t Manchester.

All this talk over the weekend after Erik ten Hag's side came out on top in the Manchester derby was 'United are now in a title race' or 'United are title contenders, after overtaking Newcastle United in third'. They did for a mere 24 hours.

Newcastle reclaimed third place after a dramatic last-minute winner thanks to record signing Alexander Isak, who is returning from a four-month injury spell.

So, where is all the fuss over the black and white army? Where is all the hype over Eddie Howe, like there is over Ten Hag?

Personally I find it disrespectful on Howe, who continues to impress and break records - only the second English manager in Premier League history to go on a run of 14 or more games unbeaten. That form has seen him guide the Magpies to the longest unbeaten run across all of Europe’s top five leagues, while having the best defensive record in the country, remarkably, with 11 goals conceded and 11 clean sheets.

If any United, or any other team for that matter, is going to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League crown, then Eddie Howe's intensity-driven side must be in contention.