James Montford, BBC Radio Merseyside

If Jurgen Klopp were to name his first choice starting XI back in August, I’m not sure James Milner, Stefan Bajcetic or Harvey Elliott would have been in it.

But football seasons rarely go as planned and circumstances (mainly injuries) have dictated that he start with the trio for last Saturday’s game against Chelsea. That’s not to say those players don’t deserve their places on merit, and the latter two hopefully have a big part to play in the future of Liverpool.

Conversely, I’m pretty certain Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been on Klopp’s list, yet he currently finds himself left out of the starting team for the last two games, albeit one was an FA Cup match.

To give some context; in terms of minutes played, Trent sits fourth in Liverpool’s most-used players this season (behind Salah, Alisson and Van Dijk) and Saturday saw him on the bench after seven consecutive league starts.

Yet, playing the 37 year-old James Milner at right-back with Trent on the bench naturally raised a few eyebrows and has reignited the debate on ‘where is TAA’s best position?’

Undoubtedly, his strengths are going forward; offering pace and danger from set pieces or balls into the box. Klopp has so far seemed reluctant to play him further up the field but with Liverpool’s obvious struggles in midfield, could now be the time?

However, options at right-back are thin and if it’s not Milner then Joe Gomez or the largely untested Calvin Ramsay would presumably be considered. It’s a trade off but what Liverpool may lose at right-back, they would gain in midfield.

Next up, a trip to Brighton in the FA Cup. Liverpool will want to prove a point after their showing there just a week and a half ago.

