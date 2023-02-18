Beale explains Tillman absence

Manager Michael Beale has been talking through the issues with his squad on Sportsound before the Livingston game.

"We've got injuries," he says. "No Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack or John Lundstram, so the midfield has a freshness about it.

"It looks like a view to the future, but it's needs must - that's what we've got. It's a strong XI, but we'll need them to play well today.

"Tillman had a problem with his calf and hamstring. Add that to John Lundstram's ankle and Ryan Jack's calf and it's not ideal with the schedule we have right now.

"We couldn't use him [Tillman] today, but hopefully the weekend off helps and he'll be able to play next week, but that's by no means certain."