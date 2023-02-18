Interim Southampton boss Ruben Selles, speaking to BBC Sport: "We saw a team that works together and fights together and it is how we need to play from now for every single minute. When we perform at our best we can beat anybody. I feel that from now the teams we face are going to have to be at their best to beat us.

"We saved a goal at Stamford Bridge and leading 1-0 that means something, it has to mean something and we celebrate them.

"Let's see what happens. We got the result, the boys are together. We will see how to beat Leeds next week."

On wanting the job permanently: "I have been clear not just this time and last time also. It is natural but not for me to make the decision. I am here for the club and the fans."

On Cesar Azpilicueta's injury: "I asked how he was. It looked pretty bad live. We wish a quick recovery for him and hopefully it is nothing to worry about."