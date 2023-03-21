C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

It was a disappointing result away at Aston Villa but we need not panic. Not just yet.

Because of how strange this season has been and the battle at the bottom, Bournemouth are in no worse position than we were in before the game.

Take Wolves and Crystal Palace - we have a game in hand on both of them and they are three points away. We also have a game in hand on Everton and Southampton.

For the majority of the game, the side matched Villa and, if we were more clinical in attack, we could have gone in level. Unfortunately, it was not to be.

The biggest win of the day, though, wasn't Villa's victory, it was David Brooks returning from his battle with Hodgkins lymphoma. While he didn't get many touches, it was just great to see him back.

Unfortunately, the substitution was all wrong - no fault of David's, but replacing Adam Smith with Brooks left the side unbalanced. Really the substitution should have been for Dango Ouattara, who was understandably tiring after running his heart out.

There's plenty of games to go. We need to bottle up the performance shown against Liverpool and take that into the final 11 matches. Time might look like it's running out, but we need to get behind the team, players and manager to deliver what we all want. Survival.

And with our team, we should be able to do it.