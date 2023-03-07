This week's live radio commentaries
BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you eight Champions League, Europa League and Premier League commentaries this week.
Tuesday, 7 March
Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund (20:00)
Wednesday, 8 March
Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan (20:00)
Thursday, 9 March
Manchester United v Real Betis (20:00)
Saturday, 11 March
Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00)
Crystal Palace v Manchester City (17:30)
Sunday, 12 March
Fulham v Arsenal (14:00)
Manchester United v Southampton (14:00)
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (16:30)
All kick-off times GMT