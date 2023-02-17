Thomas Partey remains a doubt for the game: "He has had a little muscle discomfort. We have to assess him this morning to see how he is."

The performance against Manchester City – if not the scoreline– has increased Arteta’s belief in his players: "The team is highly motivated. We were hugely disappointed not to get a result. In many situations we matched them, and were better, but they were much more efficient in both boxes."

He is not complaining about the quick turnaround from Wednesday to Saturday lunchtime: "It is what it is. They are young and they have a lot of energy. Physiologically it’s very difficult to turn it around to get the best outcome but we knew the schedule so it is not an excuse."

He is not concerned about dropping into second place: "I want to have as many points as possible, as early as possible. It’s not about looking at the table, it's about performing every single day and winning matches. At the end of May, you have to have a certain amount of points to win it."