Hearts v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Both of the first two meetings between Hearts and St Johnstone in this season’s Scottish Premiership finished as 3-2 wins for Hearts.

St Johnstone have lost six of their last seven league visits to Hearts, winning the other 1-0 in December 2019 under Tommy Wright courtesy of a Callum Hendry goal.

Hearts have won five of their last six home league games (L1), while only Celtic (13) and Rangers (11) have more wins at home in this season’s Scottish Premiership than the Edinburgh side (9).