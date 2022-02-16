Arsenal falter on Friday night football
Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport
With Arsenal set to host Brentford this weekend, we rewind six months to reflect on an unforgettable first Premier League meeting between the sides...
Arsenal's opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season ended up being a perfect storm for a dreadful result.
The Gunners were the highest spenders in the Premier League over the summer transfer window.
Prior to facing Brentford they had secured the signatures of defenders Nuno Tavares and Ben White as well as midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.
But fans would have been surprised to see Mikel Arteta start young striker Folarin Balogun over Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
However, both senior strikers had been ruled out just minutes before kick-off due to positive Covid-19 tests.
It meant Arsenal would have to deal with a raucous Brentford Community Stadium atmosphere without their captain.
Arteta was already without first-choice midfielder Thomas Partey, who had suffered an ankle injury against Chelsea in pre-season.
Brentford made the most of Arsenal's unsettled start to the season by cranking up the intensity from the first minute.
The Gunners just could not cope with the pace and power that the Bees brought to the match.
Arsenal's disarray at the back would eventually be exploited as a long ball was not dealt with, it eventually fell to Sergi Canos who drove a low effort past Bernd Leno at his near post.
Brentford doubled their lead in the second half, when a long throw-in was allowed to bounce with Leno pinned in his goal. Christian Norgard had a free run at the ball and rose highest to head home from close range.
Arsenal's best chance came late on when Kieran Tierney cut the ball back for Nicolas Pepe and the Ivorian drew a smart save from Raya.
At the final whistle Arsenal's body language was that of a side who were roundly beaten and had slumped to the worst possible start to the season.