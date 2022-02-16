Arsenal falter on Friday night football

Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport

With Arsenal set to host Brentford this weekend, we rewind six months to reflect on an unforgettable first Premier League meeting between the sides...

Arsenal's opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season ended up being a perfect storm for a dreadful result.

The Gunners were the highest spenders in the Premier League over the summer transfer window.

Prior to facing Brentford they had secured the signatures of defenders Nuno Tavares and Ben White as well as midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

But fans would have been surprised to see Mikel Arteta start young striker Folarin Balogun over Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, both senior strikers had been ruled out just minutes before kick-off due to positive Covid-19 tests.

It meant Arsenal would have to deal with a raucous Brentford Community Stadium atmosphere without their captain.

Arteta was already without first-choice midfielder Thomas Partey, who had suffered an ankle injury against Chelsea in pre-season.