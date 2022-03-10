Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Chelsea

It will be extremely interesting to see how the Chelsea players react after owner Roman Abramovich saw his assets frozen and his attempt to sell the club was halted.

The Blues should still beat Norwich, because I think the Canaries will struggle to recover from last weekend’s defeat by Brentford, but Chelsea’s whole future is now uncertain, and their response on the pitch will tell us a lot about how their players feel about what could happen next at the club.

Less than a year ago, Chelsea were Champions League winners. Now, it doesn’t seem beyond the realms of possibility that they could go out of business. Of course that will affect their players.

Lawro’s prediction: Norwich 0-2 Chelsea