Gary Rose, BBC Sport

Despite driving rain and a strong wind, Jurgen Klopp's big beaming smile was still visible even though his hood covered most of his face.

That's because he knew just how big a banana skin Sunday's game had the potential to be. His side are just about hanging in the title race but can't afford any slip ups and while this was far from pretty or memorable, they dealt with the difficult circumstances to get the job done.

Burnley, like Liverpool, need the wins but for different reasons but one point and encouraging performances from back-to-back games against Manchester United and Liverpool does give hope that the results will come.

It is going to be tough but the Clarets are showing fight.