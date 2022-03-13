Confirmed team news: Leeds v Norwich

Patrick Bamford makes his first start since September for Leeds for their crucial relegation clash with Norwich at Elland Road.

The striker came off the bench in the loss to Aston Villa last-time out but is in the first XI after recovering from his long injury lay off.

It is one of three changes with Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich also in.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Stuijk, Dalas, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, James, Bamford.