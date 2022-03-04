Arteta on Hodgson, top four and White

Takehiro Tomiyasu is a doubt for the Watford game with a calf injury.

Arteta was full of praise for Hodgson, who at 74 is the oldest manager in the Premier League: "It's just incredible how long he's been and how he's managed to balance his life. He looks healthy, he looks good, he's a person that I really admire".

With games in hand on the teams above them in the table, a top four place is up for grabs and while Arteta says that is "positive" for the club, he added: "The reality is we are not fourth but sixth still. We know what we have to do and the only aim is to win against Watford.”

He says Ben White is having a "brilliant season" since signing from Brighton last summer. "How quickly he has adapted, how he has been able to handle the pressure, with the number he is wearing, the price we paid, he’s been great," Arteta said.