Brighton v Norwich: What the form shows

Brighton have kept a clean sheet in all three of their Premier League meetings with Norwich, winning two and drawing one.

Norwich have lost their past two away league games against Brighton, going down 5-0 in October 2016 and 2-0 in November 2019. The Canaries had won their previous four visits between 2002 and 2015.

The Seagulls have never won a Premier League game in April in 14 attempts (D7 L7). Only Hull City (16 in May) have played more games in a specific month without ever winning in the competition’s history.