Bruno Fernandes has said it is a "privilege" to wear the Manchester United shirt after signing a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2026.

"From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans," he said.

"It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club.

"There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.

"We have shared some great moments over the past years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team."