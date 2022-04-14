Chelsea v Crystal Palace: FA Cup semi-final stats
- Published
Chelsea have lost each of their past two FA Cup London derbies, both coming against Arsenal in the 2017 and 2020 finals.
Crystal Palace have progressed to the final of the FA Cup on two of the past three occasions they’ve reached the last four, most recently in 2015-16. This is their sixth appearance at this stage, though they are the only one of the remaining sides never to win the competition.
Michael Olise has had a direct hand in 50% of Crystal Palace’s 10 FA Cup goals this season (two goals, three assists), with no player registering more direct goal involvements in the competition this campaign than the Eagles winger (same as Riyad Mahrez).
Only Sergio Aguero (20) has scored more FA Cup goals than Romelu Lukaku (16) since the Belgian’s debut in the competition in January 2012, the latter netting in three of Chelsea’s four matches this season. Lukaku has scored eight goals in 12 previous appearances at neutral venues in all competitions when playing for sides within the big five European leagues, though is yet to net at Wembley in four appearances.