Chelsea v Crystal Palace: FA Cup semi-final stats

Chelsea have lost each of their past two FA Cup London derbies, both coming against Arsenal in the 2017 and 2020 finals.

Crystal Palace have progressed to the final of the FA Cup on two of the past three occasions they’ve reached the last four, most recently in 2015-16. This is their sixth appearance at this stage, though they are the only one of the remaining sides never to win the competition.

Michael Olise has had a direct hand in 50% of Crystal Palace’s 10 FA Cup goals this season (two goals, three assists), with no player registering more direct goal involvements in the competition this campaign than the Eagles winger (same as Riyad Mahrez).