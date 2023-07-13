We asked you what would represent success for St Johnstone in the coming season.

Here is a selection of your responses:

Scott: Some fresh faces would be nice. Maybe see the new tops before the first competitive game. So far been a very tame summer and, with the turnover of player departures, it's looking a wee bit of a daunting season ahead.

Craig: Steven MacLean needs signings. Then the aim is to play on the front foot and take the game to the opposition instead of the defend-first style Callum Davidson implemented. He has the support of the fans, so he will be given time, but he is taking charge at an awkward time with the club being for sale. A lot of unknowns at the club just now.

Michael: After a few years of unbelievable success in cup competition, a much more consistent league campaign is required. For such small support, something is needed to bring in a bigger crowd to lift the team. This club has given the city some great memories. Loved it when I came up to work with Asda. Great five years and still pop in when I'm up in Perth. Good luck.