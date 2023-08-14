We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Sheffield United fans

Robert: First half was just like both teams were in the Championship. The offsides spared our blushes and the triple substitution showed Hecky's frustration. A great crowd, making lots of noise - plenty of Palace fans too. But we are nervous. No real budget, an owner selling, but a great manager.

Blade: Considering the departure of two key players in as many weeks, I thought it was a spirited, but at times lacklustre, performance at the Lane. Lots of positives, but this league is unforgiving when trying to get points on the board. I hope that the team get enough time to gel into a more organised and creative outfit before time runs out.

Graham: Given limitations to available players we fought hard but a difference in class showed.

Malc: We played a team consisting of Basham, Norwood and Osborne, which are not good enough for the Premier League. These players can't score goals, and don't create anything. Defensively we look OK, up front we had two unknowns that have never played in league football, never mind the Premier League. We need new signings quickly, or we are going down.

Crystal Palace fans

Stephen: Sheffield United aren’t exactly a top Premier League team and I feel we will struggle this year. Palace should have really scored three or four goals and I was somewhat disappointed they didn’t. Having said that, this was the first game of the season and a win is a win. Going forward, Palace still need to strengthen their forward line.

Steve: I thought we owned the game and I was very pleased with all our performances but mostly Edouard as he was bought in as a striker and today he looked it.

Josh: Interesting game. Could and should have scored more, but didn't. Just goes to show that we're in need of a goalscorer. However if Edouard scores 10 or more goals this season we'll be alright. Eze impressed as I thought he would. A win is a win, well played lads.

Simon: A solid start. We were creating chances but we need to be more ruthless in front of goal. Tougher challenges await us. Guehi going off injured is a worry. Ayew and Schlupp put in a shift and lots of positives with Lerma and Doucoure building a great partnership in midfield. Edouard made a good start but needs to be consistent and get more than 10 goals.