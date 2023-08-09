Simon Stone, BBC Sport

They have an excellent starting XI and strength in depth in all areas. As always, it is whether injuries and suspensions strike at the wrong time.

Arsenal have good goalkeeping options but what if one of Aaron Ramsdale or Matt Turner got injured when the other was serving a suspension ahead of a really key game?

The other thing in Arsenal’s favour as far as the Champions League is concerned is that it looks like they will be in Pot 2.

That means they are set to avoid Real Madrid, last year’s beaten finalists Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid, all of whom could provide a problem in addition to one of the heavyweight top seeds (not all top seeds are this).

That should allow Arsenal to progress out of the group easily enough.