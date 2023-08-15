Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel talking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast about the side's performance in the 1-0 win over Wolves: "United didn't play well but, I have to be honest, I don't really care about that.

"What happened last season, and in many seasons since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left the club, is that we can't win ugly. In games like that we usually lose, but we won and I think that's a really big positive.

"You're always going to face teams that are going to come and make it difficult. If you want to win honours, you have to be able to win ugly."

On United's midfield display, former goalkeeper Schmeichel added: "It wasn't what I expected in midfield in terms of energy, pressure and driving the ball forward. I disagreed a little bit with narrowing the pitch, which is something Manchester United rarely do at Old Trafford.

“I think we have to give them [Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes] time. Bruno has been a fantastic player for us and Mason Mount is very experienced - England international and Chelsea. I believe he hasn’t started a Premier League game since February, so it’s a big call to jump in straight away at Old Trafford.

"I thought he looked a little bit tired. He tried, but he was a step behind everything I expected him to do - but it’s his first game, so I’d give him time. The two of them are very clever and experienced players and they will gel."