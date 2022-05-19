Colin Moffat, BBC Scotland

Lee Johnson becomes Hibs' third manager in six months and the 12th since late 2006. Of those predecessors, only Neil Lennon lasted more than 100 games.

A four-year contract signals faith in the new man, but Ron Gordon has shown his ruthless side in removing Jack Ross in December, while the Shaun Maloney experiment was scrapped after a mere four months.

Johnson needs to hit the ground running or the apathy witnessed this season will continue and falling crowds will dwindle further. If he’s a success, then English clubs will soon circle and that’s a trade-off most fans will be willing to accept.