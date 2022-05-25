Klopp upbeat on Thiago's chance of playing in Paris

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has a "good chance" of featuring in Saturday's Champions League final, says Jurgen Klopp.

The Spaniard was thought to be a major doubt after coming off at half-time against Wolves on Sunday with an Achilles injury.

But Reds boss Klopp said on Wednesday: "At the moment, it looks like he can be part of training tomorrow. That would be really helpful.

"After the game, I was not really positive about it, but we got news that night that it doesn’t look that bad. We will see."

Meanwhile, midfielder Fabinho and defender Joe Gomez were both able to train on Wednesday as they recover from injury.

Fabinho has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, while Gomez hurt his ankle in the win over Southampton last week.