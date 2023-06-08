We asked for your thoughts on where Newcastle need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Andrew: 1. A replacement back-up defender as we offload Jamaal Lascelles because he's not good enough for Newcastle anymore. 2. A Bruno Guimaraes back-up, as we struggled when he was out of the team. 3. A second centre-forward, as Alexander Isak seems to be settling into left forward instead. But, rather than us saying, let's just trust Eddie Howe, as his judgement has so far been great.

Dan: Newcastle need a left-back, central midfielder and a winger. Unfortunately as you progress, emotion needs to be removed and Dan Burn, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff need to be bench players. A central midfielder is the priority to get someone who matches Bruno’s quality. A centre-back would also not go amiss. Sven Botman and Fabian Schar need a back-up.

Joe: Securing a solid left-back to balance out our lopsided full-back situation. Kieran Tierney would be great for this. Finally push through the James Maddison deal as I can see him forming a great partnership with Bruno in the middle of the park. Plus a centre forward or winger capable of 15+ goals to take the pressure off Callum Wilson.

Uber Toon: A world-class left-back, perhaps Joao Cancelo, that would be good. Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich.