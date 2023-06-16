Manchester United have announced seven players will be released when their contracts expire.

The club has confirmed that discussions with goalkeeper David De Gea over a potential new contract are still ongoing.

Fellow goalkeepers Tom Heaton and Nathan Bishop have had extensions triggered on their current deals, while youngsters Rhys Bennett, Ethan Laird and Mateo Mejia have also received contract extensions.

Current Under-21s player coach Tom Huddlestone is expected to stay at the club, after discussions over a new contract.

Centre-back Phil Jones will be leaving the club after 12 years and defender Axel Tuanzebe will also depart.

Ethan Galbraith, Di'Shon Bernard, Eric Hanbury, Charlie Wellens and Manni Norkett are also on the released list.