Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Do you like work? Not as much as Unai Emery, you don’t. Listen to his interviews, words tumbling over each other as he explains his excitement for the next game ahead. See him during games, always dapper, never still, jabbing out his orders like the maître d’ of the sort of restaurant where you don’t ask the prices.

Clearly, he is energised by his work; just as well, really, since the prize for his team’s remarkable achievement is a great deal more of it.

Luckily, his enthusiasm is infectious, his energy transmitted to his players, as Matty Cash testified on Sunday: "Every day is work, and we actually enjoy going to work. He brings this energy every day to the training pitch, win or lose, he’s always energetic and positive with what he does. That’s why he’s been successful, I think."

On Sunday the chain reaction extended to tens of thousands in Villa Park – and outside it long afterwards, lauding the players after the thrilling end to their dash for Europe. The difference between seventh and eighth may mean a fundamentally changed strategy for this summer.

Villa’s squad is not huge – their bench was occasionally left unfilled, even with two spare goalkeepers – and their mid-season spending was modest. It was already assumed that this summer, with Premier League status secure, that the owners would give Emery substantial backing to tailor the squad more to his tastes.

But the possibility of a European campaign – and remember nothing beyond the play-off round is certain yet – will surely encourage them not to merely adjust the squad, but significantly expand it. Ideally they would be equipped to have a serious tilt at the Europa Conference League, as West Ham have done this season. At the very least, they will want to have enough strength to attack it with confidence that their Premier League form would not suffer as a result.

Anyway, given his exceptional personal record in Europe, it’s no surprise that Emery is already thinking ahead. "Yes," he gushed at the suggestion that next season will be a busy one, "hopefully we can add 12, 14 or 15 matches more! In this case maybe we are close to another trophy!"

Have you counted out how many games Villa could potentially play in the Conference League yet? Unai knows, and perhaps better than any other manager in Europe, he also knows what is needed to go all the way. Action stations.