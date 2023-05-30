Motherwell have officially named the former South Stand of Fir Park as The Tommy McLean Stand and celebrated its unveiling on Sunday in the final game of the season.

McLean managed the club for 10 years between 1984-1994 and guided the Lanarkshire club to a famous Scottish Cup win in 1991 as well as leading the club to Europe for the first time.

"Tommy McLean made a tremendous contribution to the history Motherwell Football Club," Douglas Dickie, co-chairman of the Well society said. , external

"He was absolutely integral to its survival in the 1980s and 1990s."

The 75-year-old's Scottish Cup success came against his brother, Jim's, Dundee United, who Motherwell faced - and relegated - on Sunday.

"His biggest achievement, out with the financial side of running the football club was the Scottish Cup victory of 1991," said Motherwell historian, Stuart Graham.

"That was just beyond the dreams of any Motherwell fan. We just wanted a good, hardworking, solid team who were playing well on the park, home and away.

"No one really dreamed of reaching a Cup Final, far less winning it."