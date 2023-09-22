Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has spoken to the media before the Eagles' Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday.

Here is what he had to say:

Jordan Ayew and Marc Guehi have returned to first-team training and could face Fulham, but James Tomkins, Jefferson Lerma and Naouirou Ahamada are unavailable.

Hodgson was positive about striker Odsonne Edouard's recent form: “We were pretty happy with him last season too, but no doubt in the summer we did see him make a step forwards. We saw in the summer that he was bedding in quite well. That has carried on to this season."

Hodgson says the current group of players is "a lot stronger", "a lot younger" and "more athletic" than Palace squads of the past.

On Fulham, Hodgson said: "They are a good team, a good club, Marco Silva has done an outstanding job. They have everything you want from a Premier League team; they are organised, they have quality players, they work very hard."

Get the latest Palace news and analysis straight to your device